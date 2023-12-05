Open Menu

Pressure Horns, Silencer-less Bikes To Face The Music: DSP

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2023 | 04:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The district police were going to launch a campaign against silencer-less motorcycles and the use of pressure horns which caused noise pollution in the city.

Talking to the media, DSP City Circle Muhammad Adnan has said the use of pressure horns and motorcycles without silencers was creating noise pollution and disturbing the masses.

He said strict action would be taken against the people involved in this act which caused problems for others.

He said the citizens should remove the pressure horn from their vehicles and keep the silencers of their bikes in proper condition so that a noise-free atmosphere could be ensured for the society.

Moreover, he said strict action would also be taken against those found involved in one-wheeling, adding, that one-wheeling was not only a risk for their own lives but also a threat to others’ lives.

He said action would also be taken against the use of searchlights in vehicles and motorcycles as it creates difficulties for drivers coming from the opposite side.

Moreover, he said the entry of tractor trolleys in city areas has been banned during school timings to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. In addition, he said, the tractor trolleys’ drivers have been asked to properly cover their trolleys as several public complaints were received in this regard otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

He said all possible measures were being taken to improve the traffic system in the city.

He said the citizens must abide by the traffic laws and all should play their part in improving the traffic system. He asked the shopkeepers to avoid encroachments on the roads and markets.

