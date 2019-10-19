Pressure politics cannot stop Imran khan from completing tenure: Imran Ismail

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said the people of Pakistan have elected Imran Khan as the prime minister for a period of 5 years and any form of pressure politics cannot stop him from completing the tenure

"The incumbent government came to power with people's mandate and not through back door," he underlined while talking to the media at Cadet College Petaro, Jamshoro district, on Saturday where he attended 28th All Pakistan Bi-Lingual Declamation Contest.

The governor said the sit-in of Jamaat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal was for the sake of power and that it would never succeed because the people had elected PM Khan for 5 years.

Ismail said Khan achieved the PM's position after 22 years of hard work and political struggle for the rights of Pakistani people.

He said peaceful protest was the democratic right of all but no one will be allowed to spread chaos.

The governor said JUI-F's chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman should review his statements as the enemy elements of Pakistan wanted to destabilize the country.

Earlier, addressing the competition, the governor said the institutes like Cadet College provide not only the curriculum related teaching but the extracurricular activities along with the better training of youth.

He said Cadet College Petaro was the best institution in the country which had played a vital role in the education sector.

The governor said the young men graduating from the Cadet College were playing a significant role in various fields including Pak Army, health, education and economy, among others.

Ismail said those who dream big, get through every difficult test with hard work and dedication.

He noted that the difficult times taught a lesson and that the people learn from difficulties and failures..

On the occasion, Governor distributed shields among the winners of the competitions.

Earlier, he also laid the foundation stone of CCP Sick Bay.

Ismail visited the classes, computer labs, HEC-linked digital library, Chinese language department, sports complex, cricket, hockey and football stadiums.

He was accompanied by the Cadet College Petaro's Principal Commodore Mehboob Elahi Malik.

He also planted a sapling in the college.