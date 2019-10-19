UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pressure Politics Cannot Stop Imran Khan From Completing Tenure: Imran Ismail

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 08:38 PM

Pressure politics cannot stop Imran khan from completing tenure: Imran Ismail

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said the people of Pakistan have elected Imran Khan as the prime minister for a period of 5 years and any form of pressure politics cannot stop him from completing the tenure

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said the people of Pakistan have elected Imran Khan as the prime minister for a period of 5 years and any form of pressure politics cannot stop him from completing the tenure.

"The incumbent government came to power with people's mandate and not through back door," he underlined while talking to the media at Cadet College Petaro, Jamshoro district, on Saturday where he attended 28th All Pakistan Bi-Lingual Declamation Contest.

The governor said the sit-in of Jamaat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal was for the sake of power and that it would never succeed because the people had elected PM Khan for 5 years.

Ismail said Khan achieved the PM's position after 22 years of hard work and political struggle for the rights of Pakistani people.

He said peaceful protest was the democratic right of all but no one will be allowed to spread chaos.

The governor said JUI-F's chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman should review his statements as the enemy elements of Pakistan wanted to destabilize the country.

Earlier, addressing the competition, the governor said the institutes like Cadet College provide not only the curriculum related teaching but the extracurricular activities along with the better training of youth.

He said Cadet College Petaro was the best institution in the country which had played a vital role in the education sector.

The governor said the young men graduating from the Cadet College were playing a significant role in various fields including Pak Army, health, education and economy, among others.

Ismail said those who dream big, get through every difficult test with hard work and dedication.

He noted that the difficult times taught a lesson and that the people learn from difficulties and failures..

On the occasion, Governor distributed shields among the winners of the competitions.

Earlier, he also laid the foundation stone of CCP Sick Bay.

Ismail visited the classes, computer labs, HEC-linked digital library, Chinese language department, sports complex, cricket, hockey and football stadiums.

He was accompanied by the Cadet College Petaro's Principal Commodore Mehboob Elahi Malik.

He also planted a sapling in the college.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Cricket Football Hockey Imran Khan Prime Minister Protest Army Governor Sports Education China Young Jamshoro Competition Commission Of Pakistan Media All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Jamaat-e-Islami to approach Supreme Court for LB p ..

22 seconds ago

Government will not allow any one to play havoc wi ..

24 seconds ago

A large number of devotees attend Data Sahib's Urs ..

3 minutes ago

Catalan Leader Urges Spain to Immediately Start Ne ..

3 minutes ago

Institutional empowerment PTI's vision: Governor

3 minutes ago

Huraira’s 162 runs and an all-round performance ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.