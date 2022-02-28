UrduPoint.com

Pressure Tactics By Opposition Failed Against Govt: PTI MNA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2022 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member National Assembly Ramesh Kumar Monday criticized that pressure tactics being used by opponent political parties against the government would fail again.

Talking to ptv news channel, he claimed that opposition parties under Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) umbrella would completely failed in their so called 'Awami march' and no-confidence movement.

He said that the opposition leaders had no more credibility within the country and abroad due to their corrupt practices, adding, opposition parties have no trust in each other.

He once again asked the opposition parties to show political maturity and refrain from undue criticism of Prime Minister Imran Khan's government.

>