Pressure testing of Badin IV South Gas Field pipeline to complete Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is all set to complete the pressure testing of gas transmission pipeline from Badin IV South Gas Field on Tuesday (January 28) which would add 25mmcfd gas into the system.

According to a spokesman, the trunk transmission gas pipeline has been laid by SSGC and after completion of the leakages check, it would also improve the gas supply of Sui companies.

He said Sindh government issued right-of-way to Sui Southern Gas Company in the mid of December, 2019 for three wells including Ayesha, Aminah, and Ayesha North which had been hampered due to non-issuance of right-of-way from provincial government for transmission of gas from Badin IV South gas field.

The spokesman clarified that a section of media casting notion of financial loss to national exchequer through this gas field stood incorrect.

He said the Petroleum Division would continue to work in national interest and was cognizant of its responsibilities to ensure uninterrupted supply and development of oil and gas in country.