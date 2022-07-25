UrduPoint.com

Pressurizing Courts An Old Tactics Of PML-N: Barrister Saif

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Pressurizing courts an old tactics of PML-N: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif on Monday said that it was an old tactics of Pakistan Muslim League ( N) to pressurize the judiciary to get favorable verdict.

In a statement he said that leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was attacking security establishment which is new shape of fascism in the politics.

He said that PDM leadership should now announce new and a joint political party.

He also strongly condemned a statement of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and termed it a ridiculous and sad.

Barrister Saif said that it was a misconception in mind of Maryam Nawaz that she would influence institutions through verbal attacks.

He said that it was Maryam Nawaz who ended politics of her father and now PPP wipe out PML- N from Punjab and brought end to it's politics.

He said that PDM's press conference before the court proceedings was a failed attempt to influence the judgment of the judiciary.

