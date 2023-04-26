Prestige of parliament, our motto: Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan

Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday said that parliament is a supreme and prestigious institution of the country and people's representatives will not compromise on its sovereignty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday said that parliament is a supreme and prestigious institution of the country and people's representatives will not compromise on its sovereignty.

Talking to a private news channel Minister of Energy said that the elected representatives of the people will defend the rights of the people with the power given by the public.

"This constitutional privilege is because of the power conferred by the people of Pakistan."On the question of the election, Khurram Dastgir said that the election must be held under the interim setup after the completion of the constitutional term of the National Assembly.

"Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) will accept simultaneous elections in the entire country without unconstitutional interference."