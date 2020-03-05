Preston University organizes a condolence reference to pay tribute to late Naeem ul Haq

Preston University Islamabad Thursday organized a condolence reference to pay tribute to late Naeem ul Haq, former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Preston University Islamabad Thursday organized a condolence reference to pay tribute to late Naeem ul Haq, former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs.

Naeemul Haq's son Amanul Haq was the chief guest on the occasion which was also attended by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, Chancellor Preston University Dr Abdul Basit, Dr. Ghazanfer Mehdi , Prof Dr. Riaz, faculty members and a large number of students.

Speaking on the occasion, Amanul Haq thanked the varsity for organizing condolence reference in the memory of his father. He said he feel proud for the love that people have with his father.

He said that his father was working with sole aim to serve the country.

He recalled that his late father had always termed education as most important aspect for the progress and prosperity.

He thanked Preston University Chancellor, faculty members and students for paying homage to his late father.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, paying tribute to the contribution of Naeemul Haq for the party and country, said that the sacrifices rendered by Naeem ul Haq for the party and its workers would be remembered forever. He said that his sad demise had deprived the whole party of a sincere friend and leader.

The participants of the reference also offered Fateha and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.