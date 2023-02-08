UrduPoint.com

Preteen Killed In Road Mishap In Muzaffargarh

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 09:05 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :A preteen boy was crushed to death in a road mishap near Pathan Hotel on Muzaffargarh-Mianwali road on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a seven-year-old boy Sher Zaman s/o Hassan Khan was playing on the road when a speeding passenger wagon crushed him under its wheels due to overspeeding.

The rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to a nearby hospital.

However, the police concerned have also started an investigation into the incident.

