Preteen Killed In Road Mishap In Muzaffargarh
Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 09:05 PM
A preteen boy was crushed to death in a road mishap near Pathan Hotel on Muzaffargarh-Mianwali road on Wednesday
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :A preteen boy was crushed to death in a road mishap near Pathan Hotel on Muzaffargarh-Mianwali road on Wednesday.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, a seven-year-old boy Sher Zaman s/o Hassan Khan was playing on the road when a speeding passenger wagon crushed him under its wheels due to overspeeding.
The rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to a nearby hospital.
However, the police concerned have also started an investigation into the incident.