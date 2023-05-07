UrduPoint.com

Preteen Swindlers Deprives Shopkeeper Of Cash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Preteen swindlers deprives shopkeeper of cash

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :A gang of preteen swindlers deprived a shopkeeper of cash Rs 550,000 at Alipur on the premises of the City police station on Sunday.

According to police sources, a group of swindlers aged of seven to 13 years was active in the city depriving citizens of cash and other valuables.

A shopkeeper namely Shahid Abbas reported to police that he was sitting in his mobile accessories when a preteen girl entered the shop while two other girls of the gang ages seven to nine years were standing outside the shop.

The girl demanded a hands-free from him, in the meanwhile, the minor girls standing outside the shop started crying loudly.

The shopkeeper went outside the shop to inquire about the girls when a teenage boy entered the shop and took away cash Rs 550,000 from the draw and escaped.

The shopkeeper also presented the CCTV footage of the incident to police. However, City police have started the investigation into the incident, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Alipur Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

8 hours ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

18 hours ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

18 hours ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

18 hours ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.