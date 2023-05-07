Preteen swindlers deprives shopkeeper of cash

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :A gang of preteen swindlers deprived a shopkeeper of cash Rs 550,000 at Alipur on the premises of the City police station on Sunday.

According to police sources, a group of swindlers aged of seven to 13 years was active in the city depriving citizens of cash and other valuables.

A shopkeeper namely Shahid Abbas reported to police that he was sitting in his mobile accessories when a preteen girl entered the shop while two other girls of the gang ages seven to nine years were standing outside the shop.

The girl demanded a hands-free from him, in the meanwhile, the minor girls standing outside the shop started crying loudly.

The shopkeeper went outside the shop to inquire about the girls when a teenage boy entered the shop and took away cash Rs 550,000 from the draw and escaped.

The shopkeeper also presented the CCTV footage of the incident to police. However, City police have started the investigation into the incident, police sources added.