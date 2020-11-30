UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preterm Births Survivors Face Learning, Visual Disabilities, Hearing Disorders

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 03:28 PM

Preterm births survivors face learning, visual disabilities, hearing disorders

Kids with preterm birth face several complications and cause of death among children under 5 years of age while survivors may suffer learning, visual disabilities and hearing disorders

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :kids with preterm birth face several complications and cause of death among children under 5 years of age while survivors may suffer learning, visual disabilities and hearing disorders.

Senior Medical Officer, Dr Imran Rafique told APP on Monday that in poor countries, the baby born at or less than 32 weeks mostly die due to lack of facilities related to provisions of warmth, cost effective care infections and breathing difficulties He stated that as far as the developed world is concerned, almost all of these babies survive due to availability of all required facilities necessary for the survival of premature babies.

It shows, the medic noted, there is great difference in survival of premature babies as the depends on the fact that where they are born.

As far as the predisposing factors of prematurity are concerned 40 pc are idiopathic, while others are poor maternal health, low socio-economic status, previous preterm birth and maternal illness like pre_ eclampsia, Diabetes Mellitus, Dr Imran said and added that preterm babies born at less than 32 weeks gestation may have associated problems like edema of scalp, subperiotial bleed, bruising and nerve palsies.

Furthermore they may have clavicle, skull ,and long bones fracture, perinatal hypoxia, respiratory distress syndrome, apnea, low body temperature, jaundice, intraventricular haemorrhage, retinopathy, Anemia, inability to suck and poor milk tolerance, the SMO informed.

In the later age, they may have behavioural problems and sudden infant death syndrome, Dr Imran stated.

Preterm birth complications can be prevented by having a healthy pregnancy, he maintained adding that a special care during and before pregnancy ensures that the women will have a positive pregnancy experience.

For this purpose, he recalled that all pregnant women should get regular antenatal check up from their nearest government health facility and follow all the advise prescribed to them.

In case of unexpected chance of premature delivery before 34 weeks gestation pregnant women must receive two doses of injection corticosteroids intramuscular to decrease the severity of respiratory distress syndrome, periventricular haemorrhage and necrotizining enterocolitis, The SMO said.

Warmth, feeding support, kangroo mother care,use of safe oxygen can also help preterm babies to survive and breathe with ease, Dr Imran explained.

There is an estimated fact that every year 8 PC birth occurs before 37 weeks gestation while most problems are witnessed with infants born less than 32 completed weeks (2%of all birth), he concluded.

Related Topics

Hearing World Poor May Women All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Month-long training on financial and administrativ ..

28 minutes ago

Alliance and Soccer Italian Style move to top in U ..

30 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive begins in Mardan

3 minutes ago

China to expand outbound investment schemes

3 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Barbados Governor-General ..

31 minutes ago

Iran's Termination of Additional Protocol With IAE ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.