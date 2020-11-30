Preterm births survivors face learning, visual disabilities, hearing disorders

Kids with preterm birth face several complications and cause of death among children under 5 years of age while survivors may suffer learning, visual disabilities and hearing disorders

Senior Medical Officer, Dr Imran Rafique told APP on Monday that in poor countries, the baby born at or less than 32 weeks mostly die due to lack of facilities related to provisions of warmth, cost effective care infections and breathing difficulties He stated that as far as the developed world is concerned, almost all of these babies survive due to availability of all required facilities necessary for the survival of premature babies.

It shows, the medic noted, there is great difference in survival of premature babies as the depends on the fact that where they are born.

As far as the predisposing factors of prematurity are concerned 40 pc are idiopathic, while others are poor maternal health, low socio-economic status, previous preterm birth and maternal illness like pre_ eclampsia, Diabetes Mellitus, Dr Imran said and added that preterm babies born at less than 32 weeks gestation may have associated problems like edema of scalp, subperiotial bleed, bruising and nerve palsies.

Furthermore they may have clavicle, skull ,and long bones fracture, perinatal hypoxia, respiratory distress syndrome, apnea, low body temperature, jaundice, intraventricular haemorrhage, retinopathy, Anemia, inability to suck and poor milk tolerance, the SMO informed.

In the later age, they may have behavioural problems and sudden infant death syndrome, Dr Imran stated.

Preterm birth complications can be prevented by having a healthy pregnancy, he maintained adding that a special care during and before pregnancy ensures that the women will have a positive pregnancy experience.

For this purpose, he recalled that all pregnant women should get regular antenatal check up from their nearest government health facility and follow all the advise prescribed to them.

In case of unexpected chance of premature delivery before 34 weeks gestation pregnant women must receive two doses of injection corticosteroids intramuscular to decrease the severity of respiratory distress syndrome, periventricular haemorrhage and necrotizining enterocolitis, The SMO said.

Warmth, feeding support, kangroo mother care,use of safe oxygen can also help preterm babies to survive and breathe with ease, Dr Imran explained.

There is an estimated fact that every year 8 PC birth occurs before 37 weeks gestation while most problems are witnessed with infants born less than 32 completed weeks (2%of all birth), he concluded.