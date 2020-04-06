Prevailing emergency situation due to pandemic requires only public service, not politics: Khalid Maqbool

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and former Federal minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said the prevailing emergency situation due to the corona virus required only public service and not politics.

"The Sindh government is ignoring us and we are being discriminated in the distribution of ration," said Siddiqui while talking to media during his visit to the blood donation camp at Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation's hospital here on Monday.

MNA Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani, MPAs of MQM-P, Mayor Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Syed Tayyab Hussain and other party leaders were present on the occasion.

The convener said lockdown was inevitable in view of the spread of coronavirus.

"In the prevailing circumstances one responsibility is on the government and other responsibility is on the people to maintain social distancing and to remain at their homes," he said.

The MQM-P's leader said more than half of the country's population lived below the poverty line and, therefore, required support of the government and the well off people and charity organizations for their sustenance.

He said the KKF was being stopped from collecting funds from several years but still the foundation continued to serve the people.

"The history will remember workers of the KKF that they collected blood for donation to the patients of the thalassaemia at a time when severe shortage of blood is being reported from all hospitals," he said.

He complained that the Sindh government of Pakistan Peoples Party was not ensuring transparency and equality in the distribution of the ration aid.

He said the local government representatives of the MQM-P were being ignored. "Whatever the provincial government and the district administration Hyderabad are doing doesn't reflect the public service but only ethnic discrimination and racism," he alleged.