Prevailing Heat Wave Overloads Electricity Supply System: PESCO

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 06:18 PM

Prevailing heat wave overloads electricity supply system: PESCO

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) is taking all possible steps to overcome the over loading of the distribution system which increased due to the severe heat wave across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) is taking all possible steps to overcome the over loading of the distribution system which increased due to the severe heat wave across the province.

Due to the prevailing heat wave the electricity usage has been increased in the province which caused power break downs of transformers and distribution transformers, said a news release issued here on Friday.

However, PESCO appeals the consumers for energy conservation by means of less consumption especially during the peak hours.

Due to over-loading ,11 KV feeders trips repeatedly and cause power interruptions, and people consider it as load shedding. The PESCO teams, after any fault occurred, carry out rehabilitation work and restores power supply in the shortest possible time.

The consumers are requested to cooperate with PESCO and conserve energy especially in peak hours during current heat wave. The consumers are also requested to minimize use of air-conditioners and must kept thermostat at 26 degree while using air-conditioner.

