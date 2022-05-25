UrduPoint.com

Prevailing Political Uncertainty, Tension Brings Country Close To Bankruptcy: Irfan Iqbal Shaikh

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 11:13 PM

Prevailing political uncertainty, tension brings country close to bankruptcy: Irfan Iqbal Shaikh

The President of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has expressed concern that the prevailing political uncertainty and tension was bringing the country close to bankruptcy

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The President of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has expressed concern that the prevailing political uncertainty and tension was bringing the country close to bankruptcy.

Addressing the industrialists and traders of Kotri SITE area in Jamshoro district on Wednesday he warned that such an economic free fall would increase crimes across the country.

"The government will have to take difficult decisions to prevent the country from sliding into such a situation," he said.

He claimed that the government had $10.5 billion foreign exchange reserves which were only sufficient for 2 months.

However, he said $3 billion had to be repaid to Saudi Arabia, $2 billion to UAE and $2.4 billion to China which would leave only $3.1 billion in the government's hands.

"The country needs a strong government for 10 to 15 years to put Pakistan on the path of development through consistent policies," Sheikh suggested.

He believed that a coalition government was inherently weak.

He gave the example of Turkish President Recep Tayep Erdogan whose long ongoing stint in power had led to development and prosperity in Turkey.

The FPCCI said if the industrial sector was not incentivized, the sector would remain in shambles.

He warned that smuggling of items was becoming an incurable illness for the country.

Mian Tauqeer Tariq of Jamshoro Chamber of Commerce and Industry pointed out that the Super Highway was widened from 4-lane to 6-lane road and its status was changed to the motorway.

However, he observed that mere the change of status in words had not eased the flow of traffic, adding that the difficulties still existed for the supplies of industries which were being transported through the motorway.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Motorway Turkey China UAE Road Traffic Saudi Arabia Jamshoro SITE Chamber Kotri Tayyip Erdogan Commerce From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Four held for possessing illegal weapons

Four held for possessing illegal weapons

1 minute ago
 HMC carry out anti encroachment drives in several ..

HMC carry out anti encroachment drives in several localities of Latifabad

1 minute ago
 IAEA Says Nuclear Aspects of Iran Deal 'Pretty Muc ..

IAEA Says Nuclear Aspects of Iran Deal 'Pretty Much Finalized'

1 minute ago
 Imran Khan taking revenge of his ouster under garb ..

Imran Khan taking revenge of his ouster under garb of long march: Nisar Ahmad Kh ..

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister asks people to reject dirty politic ..

Prime Minister asks people to reject dirty politics of sit-ins

6 minutes ago
 Information Ministry releases national song for "Y ..

Information Ministry releases national song for "Youm-e-Takbeer"

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.