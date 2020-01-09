'Prevailing Situation In Middle East, Matter Of Concern For Entire World'
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 01:43 PM
Defence analyst retired Lt. Gen. Raza Muhammad Khan Thursday said the prevailing situation in Middle East was matter of concern for the entire world
Talking in a ptv programme, he said war was not the solution to any problem.
Adding that the United Nations, Security Council and other world powers have a vital role to play to take the situation towards de-escalation.
He said the solution to any issue was negotiation, while Iran also expressed willingness to resolve issues through dialogue.
He said Pakistan has adopted a straight forward stance that it would not become the part of any war.
He urged all the Muslim countries to be united against anti-Islam elements. International organizations should play active role otherwise the situation will get out of control.