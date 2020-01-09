'Prevailing situation in Middle East, matter of concern for entire world'

Defence analyst retired Lt. Gen. Raza Muhammad Khan Thursday said the prevailing situation in Middle East was matter of concern for the entire world

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Defence analyst retired Lt. Gen. Raza Muhammad Khan Thursday said the prevailing situation in middle East was matter of concern for the entire world.

Talking in a ptv programme, he said war was not the solution to any problem.

Adding that the United Nations, Security Council and other world powers have a vital role to play to take the situation towards de-escalation.

He said the solution to any issue was negotiation, while Iran also expressed willingness to resolve issues through dialogue.

He said Pakistan has adopted a straight forward stance that it would not become the part of any war.

He urged all the Muslim countries to be united against anti-Islam elements. International organizations should play active role otherwise the situation will get out of control.