'Prevailing Situation In Middle East, Matter Of Concern For Entire World'

Thu 09th January 2020 | 01:43 PM

'Prevailing situation in Middle East, matter of concern for entire world'

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Defence analyst retired Lt. Gen. Raza Muhammad Khan Thursday said the prevailing situation in middle East was matter of concern for the entire world.

Talking in a ptv programme, he said war was not the solution to any problem.

Adding that the United Nations, Security Council and other world powers have a vital role to play to take the situation towards de-escalation.

He said the solution to any issue was negotiation, while Iran also expressed willingness to resolve issues through dialogue.

He said Pakistan has adopted a straight forward stance that it would not become the part of any war.

He urged all the Muslim countries to be united against anti-Islam elements. International organizations should play active role otherwise the situation will get out of control.

