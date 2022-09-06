UrduPoint.com

Prevalence Of Blindness Declines From 7 To 2% In Pakistan: Survey

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2022 | 08:49 PM

Prevalence of blindness declines from 7 to 2% in Pakistan: Survey

The Third National Survey of Blindness revealed that the prevalence of blindness and vision impairment among the people aged 50 and above in Pakistan plummeted to two percent against the seven percent recorded in 2004

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The Third National Survey of Blindness revealed that the prevalence of blindness and vision impairment among the people aged 50 and above in Pakistan plummeted to two percent against the seven percent recorded in 2004.

The survey, conducted by the Ministry of Health from 2019 to 2021, was presented during a ceremony held here on Tuesday. Chairman National Committee for Eye Health Prof. Asad Aslam Khan disclosed that a total of 44,800 individuals aged 50 years and above from 16 different districts including Azad Jammu and Kashmir participated in the survey.

Presenting the details of the survey, he said that the age and sex adjusted prevalence of blindness was 2.02 percent with higher prevalence amongst females as compared to males i.e. 2.07 and 1.98 respectively.

He said that the objective of the survey was to estimate the prevalence of blindness and vision impairment and to identify major causes of blindness and vision impairment in this population as 80 percent of all blindness occurred amongst people aged 50 and above.

According to the survey, there are 9,028,073 people in Pakistan who had any degree of vision impairment from mild to blind. Out of these 484,027 are blind as against the 1.5 million blind as per the 2004 survey. The blindness due to cataract is reduced from 55% of the total blindness to 49%.

Parliamentary Secretary Shazia Somroo said that results of the third survey were very encouraging as they showed the prevalence of blindness and vision impairment was on decline in Pakistan.

The parliamentary secretary assured that the government would put in more efforts to bring the prevalence of blindness and vision impairment to zero percent in coming years.

Ministry of Health Director General Dr Shabana Saleem said that blindness and vision impairment needed more serious efforts on part of all the stakeholders and assured that their ministry would conduct more surveys in future for assessments.

She said that the successful and fruitful collaboration between NGOs, INGOs and NCEH was the key in achieving such great success.

Related Topics

Pakistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir 2019 All From Government Million

Recent Stories

IAEA Turned Blind Eye to Shelling of ZNPP by Ukrai ..

IAEA Turned Blind Eye to Shelling of ZNPP by Ukraine - Region's Authorities

27 seconds ago
 France's golden boy Mbappe in firing line after ra ..

France's golden boy Mbappe in firing line after rare communication faux pas

29 seconds ago
 Over Half of Americans Believe Biden Speech 'Dange ..

Over Half of Americans Believe Biden Speech 'Dangerous Escalation' in Rhetoric - ..

32 seconds ago
 Deputy Commissioner chairs meeting for ensuring re ..

Deputy Commissioner chairs meeting for ensuring relief goods to flood-hit people ..

34 seconds ago
 Lahore Gymkhana presents Rs 20 mln cheque for floo ..

Lahore Gymkhana presents Rs 20 mln cheque for flood affectees

12 minutes ago
 Tilda Swinton on the importance of believing in gh ..

Tilda Swinton on the importance of believing in ghosts

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.