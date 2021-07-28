Prevalence of road accidents discussed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The prevalence of road accidents was discussed at Inter Global Human Development Society (GHDS) conference room here on Wednesday.

Addressing the seminar, Superintendent of Police (SP), National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sukkur sector, Javed Iqbal Chadhar said that millions of people die each year in road accidents while many others got injured, resulting in permanent disabilities.

He said the Motorway Police have always maintained the standards of road safety which was always acknowledged worldwide. He said the road traffic crashes should not be accepted as inevitable because they are, in fact, both predictable and preventable.

He said the probability of accidents could be reduced in a number of different ways.

On the occasion, Baljtawar Nazeer, Maqsood Imam and others lauded the efforts of motorway police, calling it a disciplined force that has managed highways very well.