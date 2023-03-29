Prevalence of road accidents discussed

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The prevalence of road accidents was discussed at Public school Sukkur on Wednesday.

Addressing the seminar, Superintendent of Police (SP), National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sukkur sector, Zahid Nazir Viryah said that millions of people die each year in road accidents while many others are injured, resulting in permanent disabilities.

He said that Motorway Police have always maintained the standard of road safety which is also always acknowledged worldwide.

He said that road traffic crashes, should not be accepted as inevitable because they are, in fact, both predictable and preventable.

He said the probability of accidents can be reduced in a number of different ways.

On the occasion, Principal Public School Muhammad Imran, Principal City School Saboi Irtiza lauded the efforts of the motorway police, calling it a disciplined force that has managed highways very well.