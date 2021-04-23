UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prevent Of Thalassaemia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Prevent of Thalassaemia

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :In the wake of International Thalassaemia Day, District health department Sukkur would organize a walk on the subject of "Prevent of Thalassaemia" here on 27th April.

According to a health officer, this walk would help in preventing Thalassaemia through awareness,extended family and pre-marital screening, genetic counseling and pre-natal diagnosis.

