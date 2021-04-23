Prevent Of Thalassaemia
SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :In the wake of International Thalassaemia Day, District health department Sukkur would organize a walk on the subject of "Prevent of Thalassaemia" here on 27th April.
According to a health officer, this walk would help in preventing Thalassaemia through awareness,extended family and pre-marital screening, genetic counseling and pre-natal diagnosis.