SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :In the wake of International Thalassaemia Day, District health department Sukkur would organize a walk on the subject of "Prevent of Thalassaemia" here on 27th April.

According to a health officer, this walk would help in preventing Thalassaemia through awareness,extended family and pre-marital screening, genetic counseling and pre-natal diagnosis.