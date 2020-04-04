UrduPoint.com
Preventing COVID-19, Supporting Economy Like A Walk On Tightrope: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 12:42 PM

Preventing COVID-19, supporting economy like a walk on tightrope: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that they were walking on a tightrope due to their efforts for maintaining a balance between a lockdown to slow down spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and sustaining the economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that they were walking on a tightrope due to their efforts for maintaining a balance between a lockdown to slow down spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and sustaining the economy.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said they had taken these measures to ensure that people should not die of hunger and economy should not be completely battered with coronavirus situation.

"In the subcontinent, with a high rate of poverty, we are faced with the stark choice of having to balance between a lockdown necessary to slow down/prevent the spread of COVID-19 & ensuring people do not die of hunger & our economy does not collapse.

So we are walking a tightrope," the prime minister on his twitter account posted.

The prime minister further said that for the continuity of the economic activities, they had decided to open up the construction sector, besides keeping the agriculture sector open.

"We have locked down educational institutions, malls, marriage halls, restaurants & other places where public congregates. But, to stop the devastation of the lockdown we have kept our agri sector open & now we are opening up our construction sector", he added in another tweet.

