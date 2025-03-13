Preventing Misinformation Vital To Protect Democratic Values: PA Speaker
Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has said that digital platforms are playing a key role in promoting democracy, however, misinformation and misleading content on these platforms pose a serious threat to democratic values.
A major training session titled “Practice in Digital Democracy” organized by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) was held at a local hotel on Thursday.
He emphasized fact-checking, responsible digital governance and platform accountability are essential so that misinformation could be addressed in a timely manner.
Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan said, “Punjab Assembly is committed to take effective measures against digital misinformation and protecting freedom of expression is our top priority, but preventing misinformation is also very important to ensure the protection of democratic values.
”
He said that the existing laws to prevent gender-based violence would be made more effective and comprehensive, so that women could be provided safe and empowered digital environment.
Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan emphasized cooperation between all institutions is indispensable for establishing a safe digital environment, so that a system could be created based on transparency and accountability.
He said, “The Punjab Assembly is taking vigorous steps for strong legal safeguards, effective implementation and policy reforms to ensure the promotion of democracy.”
The speaker appreciated the efforts of UNDP and said that such events promote joint efforts to promote democracy and address digital challenges.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on April 23
Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash dividend for 2024
Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to launch ‘Jaywan - Mastercard’
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary of healthcare transformation
Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE
End of March final deadline to update tax records without administrative penalti ..
MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal recor ..
RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024
Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military
Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi
IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal
Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab to introduce modern courses for health professionals: Health minister35 seconds ago
-
Preventing misinformation vital to protect democratic values: PA Speaker37 seconds ago
-
Mastermind behind sales tax fraud worth Rs4.2 billion held39 seconds ago
-
Governor praises Forces for foiling attack in Tank41 seconds ago
-
DC chairs meeting on forest fire prevention measures42 seconds ago
-
NTDC commits Rs781m to local power industry44 seconds ago
-
Panda Bonds: a game changer for financing Pakistan’s green energy shift48 seconds ago
-
ICT Admin cracks down on price gouging during Ramzan11 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam appreciates security forces on successful Jaffar Express operation11 minutes ago
-
CTO holds orderly room to address officials’ concerns11 minutes ago
-
Punjab ensures transparency in medical universities' financial affairs: Minister Salman11 minutes ago
-
DUHS organizes rallies in solidarity with Armed Forces of Pakistan21 minutes ago