Preventing Misinformation Vital To Protect Democratic Values: PA Speaker

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Preventing misinformation vital to protect democratic values: PA Speaker

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has said that digital platforms are playing a key role in promoting democracy, however, misinformation and misleading content on these platforms pose a serious threat to democratic values.

A major training session titled “Practice in Digital Democracy” organized by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) was held at a local hotel on Thursday.

He emphasized fact-checking, responsible digital governance and platform accountability are essential so that misinformation could be addressed in a timely manner.

Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan said, “Punjab Assembly is committed to take effective measures against digital misinformation and protecting freedom of expression is our top priority, but preventing misinformation is also very important to ensure the protection of democratic values.

He said that the existing laws to prevent gender-based violence would be made more effective and comprehensive, so that women could be provided safe and empowered digital environment.

Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan emphasized cooperation between all institutions is indispensable for establishing a safe digital environment, so that a system could be created based on transparency and accountability.

He said, “The Punjab Assembly is taking vigorous steps for strong legal safeguards, effective implementation and policy reforms to ensure the promotion of democracy.”

The speaker appreciated the efforts of UNDP and said that such events promote joint efforts to promote democracy and address digital challenges.

