Preventing Spread Of Coronavirus, A Collective Responsibility: Defence Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak Sunday said it was the collective responsibility of the government, opposition and public for preventing spread of corona-virus.

In his address at a rally in Nowshera, he said that the government had imposed health emergency in the country.

He urged the people to follow the government's advisory to deal with the spread of corona-virus.

The minister said the government had imposed a ban on public gatherings and all rallies had been postponed till Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said the country was moving towards prosperity and development while Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking serious steps to provide relief to the masses.

More Stories From Pakistan

