UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prevention From Coronavirus: Schools, Religious Seminaries Shut Down In Balochistan Till March 15

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 01:08 PM

Prevention from Coronavirus: Schools, religious seminaries shut down in Balochistan till March 15

The government  has taken the decision in order to prevent possible spread of Coronavirus in the province for the safety of the citizens, especially of the children.

QUETTA: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2020) Balochistan government has shut down till March 15 all schools and religious seminaries in the province in order to prevent deadly “Coronavirus” from spreading.

Pakistan has confirmed two Coronavirus cases on Wednesday, declaring emergency in hospitals of Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore. Separate isolated wards have been set up for the patients infected from Coronavirus.

Balochistan government has issued notification regarding closure of schools and religious seminaries across the province.

A user shared the copy of the notification, saying that it has been issued especially for the safety of the children from deadly virus.

The government authorities have also postponed the exams of matriculation in the province, saying that the new date for the remaining papers of class 9th and 10th will be announced later. The Sindh government has also decided to shut down all educational institutions in Karachi on Feb 27 and Feb 28 due to the potential threat of Coronavirus.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Islamabad Balochistan March All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Major winner Lindberg makes history as teenager Ki ..

10 minutes ago

Fawad Ch says moon of Holy month of Ramazan will ..

21 minutes ago

Multan Sultans record comfortable win over Peshawa ..

24 minutes ago

First Coronavirus Case Registered in Estonia - Soc ..

10 minutes ago

Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Summoned US Represen ..

10 minutes ago

Hyundai Mobis to enter global head-up display mark ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.