'Prevention of accidents first priority of city traffic police'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The protection of life and property of citizens and preventing the factors that lead to fatal accidents is the first priority of city traffic police.

The creation of traffic rules awareness among citizens is need of the hour. In this regard, the education unit of the city traffic police is organizing traffic awareness seminars /camps in various schools, colleges, public and private institutions.

These views were expressed by senior lady traffic warden Iram Naz, in-charge education unit while giving a lecture to the participants on road safety seminar at Qasr-e-Behbood ,Technical Education Center here on Tuesday.

She said that the citizens should ensure compliance with traffic rules, obey the stop line and traffic signals, wear helmets, and avoid one-way violations.

The traffic police are continuing the traffic awareness activities however, the cooperation of the citizens is very important to prevent accidents, she added.