Prevention of crimes against children top priority: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that prevention of crimes against children and their protection from all kinds of cruelty and abuse is one of the top priorities of the Punjab Police.

He was presiding over a meeting at the Central Police Office, here on Friday.

The IGP said that a digital App for close monitoring of missing, abducted or abused children across the province should be developed in which such children's requests could be received from all sources including 15 calls, police stations and service centers.

He said that cooperation and close liaison of the police across Punjab was essential for the safe recovery of missing, sexually abused and abducted children.

Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, DIG IT Waqas Nazir, DIG R&D Shahid Javed, DIG Crimes and Investigation Punjab, Ahmad Nawaz Cheema, along with other officers, were also present.