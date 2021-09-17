Prevention of crimes against women, children top priority: IGP

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Thursday said that prevention of crimes against women and children was among top priorities of Punjab police.

Effective use of modern technology and all possible steps were being taken in this regard, he said and added that women can get police help in case of any emergency with just one click through the woman safety application across the province.

He said that 'anti women harassment and violence cells' had also been set up in all the districts of the province to facilitate the victims. These cells were ensuring speedy investigations of cases in such crimes.

The IGP added that a database of habitual offenders in crimes against women and children was being prepared so criminals involved in such cases be closely monitored. Refresher courses and modern training workshops were being conducted to enhance the capacity of gender crime investigation officers, he asserted.

IGP said that mutual cooperation of Punjab police, NGOs and civil society was the need of the hour to prevent gender crimes.

The IGP said that a special campaign was being launched in schools, colleges, universities and madrassas across Punjab to create awareness and special police teams were visiting educational institutions in this regard, he added.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Women Peace Council at Central Police Office here.

The delegation consisted of Patron in Chief Women Peace Council, Begum Parveen Sarwar, Chairperson Standing Committee on Gender Mainstreaming, Punjab Assembly, Uzma Kardar, Syed Kausar Abbas (Executive Director SSDO), Dr. Maryam Kayani and Ayesha Jahanzeb.

Begum Governor Punjab Parveen Sarwar said during the meeting that Punjab police women safety app was an excellent toll for woman safety and woman peace council had been regularly giving awareness in schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions so far.

She said that capacity building courses of investigation officers dealing with such cases should be conducted.

Talking to the delegation, IG Punjab said that special focus was being laid on modern investigation tools and forensic science in the investigation of such cases for speedy justice.

He added that the collaboration of NGOs, welfare organizations and civil society in the prevention of gender crimes would improve public awareness and provide assistance.