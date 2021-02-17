UrduPoint.com
'Prevention Of Drugs In Youth Can Be Done Through Awareness Campaigns At All Levels'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 09:39 PM

'Prevention of drugs in youth can be done through awareness campaigns at all levels'

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Wednesday said that the prevention of drugs in youth could be done through launching awareness campaigns at all levels as well as through on campus anti drug societies and the media

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Wednesday said that the prevention of drugs in youth could be done through launching awareness campaigns at all levels as well as through on campus anti drug societies and the media.

He said this while delivering an awareness lecture arranged by Drug Advisory Training Hub (DOTH) to the heads of various educational institutions and their focal persons on the causes of drug abuse in youth, its prevention and harms.

CCPO Lahore urged teachers and students to play their role in sensitizing communities about the harmful effects of drug usage.

The purpose of the event was to collaborate with government and non-government organizations including educational institutes and individuals to raise awareness among people, especially youngsters about harmful effects of drugs to society.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said role of parents and teachers was the most important factor to prevent the youth to become victim of drug abuse as parents should strengthen their family bond with children and keenly observe their day to day behavior and attitudinal changes.

Dissemination of knowledge and awareness regarding drug abuse was necessary because drug abuse was increasing in educational institutes day by day, CCPO Lahore added.

He said that Police had been taking concrete measures against drug peddlers in collaboration with Anti Narcotics Force and other related department to cut the supply line on regular basic. Lahore police had arrested 1353 drug peddlers and registered 1334 cases against them, recovering 500 kg charas, 9.463 kg of heroin, 1600 bottles of liquor and crystal ICE as well during this year.

Director Drug Advisory Training Hub (DOTH) Syed Zulfiqar Hussain, SP Civil Lines Raza Safdar Kazmi, health experts, anti drugs consultants and stakeholders from different sectors of society also attended the session.

