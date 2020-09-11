Prevention of sexual abuse incidents was among top priorities: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Punjab (IGP) Police Inam Ghani on Thursday said that prevention of incidents of sexual violence and abuse against women and children was one of the top priorities of Punjab Police.

Police were taking all possible steps to provide immediate justice to the victim and her family, he said and added that 20 teams of Lahore police and CIA headed by DIG Investigation were working day and night to arrest the accused involved in rape with a woman during dacoity on Gujjar Pura motorway with the help of DNA evidence, geo-fencing, existing CCTV footage and NADRA records from the spot.

The investigation was being carried out through other possible means and the brutal accused would soon be arrested, he asserted.

The IGP said that more than half of the suspects in the case were being investigated while raids were also being carried out to nab dozens of former record holders in such incidents.

He expressed these views in a session held at Central Police Office and talking to a private television channel.

During the meeting, IG Punjab was informed that Lahore police was working day and night to arrest the accused as soon as possible and the investigation teams have collected DNA and other important evidence from the spot to help trace the culprits.

CCTV footage has been taken from the cameras near the incident while geo-fencing has also been taken, whereas assistance was also being sought from NADRA records for arrest of the accused.

The IGP directed the officers to intensify the efforts for arrest of the accused and said that the command officers should consider it as a test case and bring it to a logical conclusion as early as possible.