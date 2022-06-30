Prevention of Thalassemia Awareness program held at Nawabshah

District Police and Thalassemia Center Nawabshah Thursday jointly organized an awareness program regarding Prevention of Thalassemia and its diagnosis

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :District Police and Thalassemia Center Nawabshah Thursday jointly organized an awareness program regarding Prevention of Thalassemia and its diagnosis .

DIG Police Shaheed Benazirabad Khadim Hussain Rind was guest of honour of the program.

Addressing the gathering DIG Khadim Hussain Rind, PPP Leader Syed Munir Shah, Engineer Mir Muhammad Siyal, Dr Sadiq Siyal and others said that Thalassemia is a contagious disease which is affecting many of the children every day. Speakers said that as a nation we have to commit that we have to eradicate the diseases from its roots.

They said that it would be possible when intending couple gets tested for Thalassemia first to help eradicate the hereditary disease. DIG said that while marrying in family, we have to take care about possible test of disease and if so then marriage shall be avoided.