UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prevention Stands Sole Solution Of Corona:Farrukh Habib

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 10:50 AM

Prevention stands sole solution of corona:Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib on Friday said the government would follow the strategy of Chinese government to cordon off the specific areas to contain the novel virus.

Talking to a private news channel he stated that masses should be careful as no vaccine was invented to cure corona virus and prevention is the sole solution.

Replying to a question he said cordoning off the suspected areas completely was crucial to prevent the effected persons from moving in the vicinities as the virus was highly infectious.

Related Topics

China Cure From Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 27, 2020 in Pakistan

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Maximum of 30 percent of private entities&#039; wo ..

8 hours ago

National Disinfection Programme aims to protect he ..

9 hours ago

UAE to activate remote work system from March 29 f ..

9 hours ago

CBUAE&#039;s gold reserve hits AED5.615 bn in Febr ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.