Preventive measure suggested for wheat harvesting

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The agriculture experts have advised farmers to adopt preventive measures while harvesting and threshing their wheat crop.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said in a statement on Monday that wheat was playing a pivotal role in catering to domestic food requirements at a large extent.

According to a recent study, farmers mostly lose 10 per cent of their wheat produce due to different reasons. Therefore, they should adopt necessary measures strictly to save their produce from pre- and post-harvest losses, he added.

He advised the growers to keep vigil eye on weather condition and in this connection, they should continuously listen to weather reports released on electronic and print media.

They should start harvesting and threshing their crops when the weather condition was predicted suitable for it.

In case of rains, they should collect their harvested crops at a safer place. They should also use plastic sheets or tarpaulin to protect harvested crop or its produce during rain, he added.

He also advised the farmers to cover their mouths and noses with a cloth or mask while harvesting the crops. They should also use new bags to store wheat produce besides conducting anti-germ and antivirus sprays in their godowns, he added.