UrduPoint.com

Preventive Measure Suggested For Wheat Harvesting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Preventive measure suggested for wheat harvesting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The agriculture experts have advised farmers to adopt preventive measures while harvesting and threshing their wheat crop.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said in a statement on Monday that wheat was playing a pivotal role in catering to domestic food requirements at a large extent.

According to a recent study, farmers mostly lose 10 per cent of their wheat produce due to different reasons. Therefore, they should adopt necessary measures strictly to save their produce from pre- and post-harvest losses, he added.

He advised the growers to keep vigil eye on weather condition and in this connection, they should continuously listen to weather reports released on electronic and print media.

They should start harvesting and threshing their crops when the weather condition was predicted suitable for it.

In case of rains, they should collect their harvested crops at a safer place. They should also use plastic sheets or tarpaulin to protect harvested crop or its produce during rain, he added.

He also advised the farmers to cover their mouths and noses with a cloth or mask while harvesting the crops. They should also use new bags to store wheat produce besides conducting anti-germ and antivirus sprays in their godowns, he added.

Related Topics

Weather Agriculture Media From Wheat Rains

Recent Stories

EGA contributes AED3 million in support of â€˜1 Bi ..

EGA contributes AED3 million in support of â€˜1 Billion Meals Endowmentâ€™ campa ..

30 minutes ago
 GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as ..

GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as part of financial planning cam ..

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ highlights investment opportunities in Ras A ..

RAKEZ highlights investment opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah for Russian investor ..

2 hours ago
 Empower upgrades its JBR district cooling plant

Empower upgrades its JBR district cooling plant

2 hours ago
 An Eid Surprise - A New Variant of realme C33 Lau ..

An Eid Surprise - A New Variant of realme C33 Launched in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.