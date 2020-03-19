Preventive measures adopted at district courts

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :On directives of District and Session Judge Tharparkar Mustaque Ahmed Kalhoro, precautionary measures had been adopted at district courts' premises.

According to a handout issued here on Thursday, banners have been displayed at entry points of the court building for awareness of the disease and preventive measures while masks had also been distributed among court staff with instructions of adopting precautionary measures.

The Judge also directed the security staff and health staff placed there to screen the court staff as well as all entrants before entering into the premises.