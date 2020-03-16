Preventive measures adopted in jail

Punjab government 's ban on prisoners' meetings with their families in all jails for three weeks was being strictly complied here as preventive measure in the wake of infectious illness caused by corona virus the world over

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab government 's ban on prisoners' meetings with their families in all jails for three weeks was being strictly complied here as preventive measure in the wake of infectious illness caused by corona virus the world over.

Superintendent Central Jail Noor Hassan, while reviewing the safety measures in the jail, said that Punjab government orders were being strictly implemented in this regard. He said that infra red digital thermometer (temperature gun) counter was set up at four points in the jail�main gate, waiting shed, admin block and jail hospital for the diagnosis of illness caused by corona virus and all necessary staff had been deployed there.

All prisoners and jail employees were being scanned at respective entry points. "According to lay out schedule, medical officers were delivering lectures for awareness about corona virus to prisoners in barracks and employees in their respective sections." Banners and posters were displayed at different prominent parts of the jail, he said, adding that four cells in jail have been made quarantines centers.