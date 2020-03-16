UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preventive Measures Adopted In Jail

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 01:43 PM

Preventive measures adopted in jail

Punjab government 's ban on prisoners' meetings with their families in all jails for three weeks was being strictly complied here as preventive measure in the wake of infectious illness caused by corona virus the world over

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab government 's ban on prisoners' meetings with their families in all jails for three weeks was being strictly complied here as preventive measure in the wake of infectious illness caused by corona virus the world over.

Superintendent Central Jail Noor Hassan, while reviewing the safety measures in the jail, said that Punjab government orders were being strictly implemented in this regard. He said that infra red digital thermometer (temperature gun) counter was set up at four points in the jail�main gate, waiting shed, admin block and jail hospital for the diagnosis of illness caused by corona virus and all necessary staff had been deployed there.

All prisoners and jail employees were being scanned at respective entry points. "According to lay out schedule, medical officers were delivering lectures for awareness about corona virus to prisoners in barracks and employees in their respective sections." Banners and posters were displayed at different prominent parts of the jail, he said, adding that four cells in jail have been made quarantines centers.

Related Topics

World Government Of Punjab Jail All

Recent Stories

European stock markets plunge over 5% at open

27 seconds ago

Nawaz Sharif instructed FO not to talk much about ..

11 minutes ago

US ramps up virus response with shutdowns, rate cu ..

6 minutes ago

High-Ranking Iranian Cleric Dies From Coronavirus ..

6 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Turkey Rises to 18 - A ..

6 minutes ago

Sikandar Raza, Abid Ali join HBL PSL 2020

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.