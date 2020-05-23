Preventive measures against COVID-19 must be followed in real sense: Aleem Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that prevailing circumstances caused due to COVID-19, demanded people to adopt preventive measures against coronavirus in a real sense.

In a message issued here on the occasion of Eidul Fitr, he said that people should remember poor and needy around them during Eid celebrations and must exhibit responsible attitude to stay protected from deadly coronavirus.

He said that recent plane crash incident had made people sad and nation equally shares the grief and sorrow of family members who lost their loved ones in the tragic incident.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty take country out of prevailing situation soon.