Preventive measures against locust swarm directed

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bannu Thursday directed authorities to utilize all available resources and take preventive measures against attacking locust swarms.

He issued these directives while visiting areas affected by locusts in Lakki Marwat.

He directed district administration to prepare a list of vehicles, sprayers and pesticides needed to control onslaught of locusts that turned towards Lakki Marwat after attacking DI Khan.

Meanwhile, Provincial Disaster Management Authority and Agriculture Department has established a control room to acquire updates and give orientation to efforts against attacking locusts swarm.