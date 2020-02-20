UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preventive Measures Against Locust Swarm Directed

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 06:36 PM

Preventive measures against locust swarm directed

Deputy Commissioner Bannu Thursday directed authorities to utilize all available resources and take preventive measures against attacking locust swarms

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bannu Thursday directed authorities to utilize all available resources and take preventive measures against attacking locust swarms.

He issued these directives while visiting areas affected by locusts in Lakki Marwat.

He directed district administration to prepare a list of vehicles, sprayers and pesticides needed to control onslaught of locusts that turned towards Lakki Marwat after attacking DI Khan.

Meanwhile, Provincial Disaster Management Authority and Agriculture Department has established a control room to acquire updates and give orientation to efforts against attacking locusts swarm.

Related Topics

Bannu Agriculture Vehicles Lakki Marwat All

Recent Stories

LHC rejects petition challenging drama “Ehd-i-Wa ..

7 minutes ago

Bilawal says all options to be used against PTI go ..

11 minutes ago

Mansoor Anwar Khan was demanded resignation from h ..

41 minutes ago

Supreme Court reserves verdict in GIDC case

4 minutes ago

Ukrainian Convoy With People Evacuated From Wuhan ..

4 minutes ago

Ehsaas Amdan programme to bring change in people's ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.