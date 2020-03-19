Preventive measures being taken at Sialkot airport

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Gulzar Hussain Shah said that emergency measures were being taken to protect the public from the "Corona Virus"

Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Division Gulzar Hussain Shah said that emergency measures were being taken to protect the public from the "Corona Virus".

These views were expressed during a meeting here at Sialkot International Airport on Thursday to review arrangements to prevent from Corona virus.

Commissioner said that travelers coming from abroad at Sialkot International Airport will be tested according to the World Health Organization's instructions,adding that they will be kept in quarantine for 14 days and those tested positive would be shifted to isolation wards.

He said that there was a need for national unity and all the institutions must cooperate and work together to control this outbreak.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Nasir Mahmood Bashir, Chairman Sial Nadeem Anwar Qureshi, Vice Chairman Afzal Shaheen, CEO Major General (retd) Mohammad Abid Nazir, Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Izharul Haq Bajwa, CEO Health Dr. Asghar Ali, Principal Khwaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College Dr. Rehan Tariq Mehmood, DHO Mohammad Afzal Bhalli, DSP Sambrial Rana Zahid and Manager Public Relations Abdul Shakoor Mirza were also present on this occasion.

Chairman Sial Nadeem Anwar Qureshi said that the runway of Sialkot International Airport was closed till March 31 for construction and maintenance.