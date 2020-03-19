UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preventive Measures Being Taken At Sialkot Airport

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 02:20 PM

Preventive measures being taken at Sialkot airport

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Gulzar Hussain Shah said that emergency measures were being taken to protect the public from the "Corona Virus"

Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Division Gulzar Hussain Shah said that emergency measures were being taken to protect the public from the "Corona Virus".

These views were expressed during a meeting here at Sialkot International Airport on Thursday to review arrangements to prevent from Corona virus.

Commissioner said that travelers coming from abroad at Sialkot International Airport will be tested according to the World Health Organization's instructions,adding that they will be kept in quarantine for 14 days and those tested positive would be shifted to isolation wards.

He said that there was a need for national unity and all the institutions must cooperate and work together to control this outbreak.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Nasir Mahmood Bashir, Chairman Sial Nadeem Anwar Qureshi, Vice Chairman Afzal Shaheen, CEO Major General (retd) Mohammad Abid Nazir, Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Izharul Haq Bajwa, CEO Health Dr. Asghar Ali, Principal Khwaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College Dr. Rehan Tariq Mehmood, DHO Mohammad Afzal Bhalli, DSP Sambrial Rana Zahid and Manager Public Relations Abdul Shakoor Mirza were also present on this occasion.

Chairman Sial Nadeem Anwar Qureshi said that the runway of Sialkot International Airport was closed till March 31 for construction and maintenance.

Related Topics

World Gujranwala Nasir Sialkot Sambrial March All From Unity Foods Limited Airport

Recent Stories

Korea seeks UAE’s collaboration to explore globa ..

12 minutes ago

West unleashes billions to shield economy in virus ..

5 minutes ago

CCRI alert employees, families on safety guideline ..

20 minutes ago

Halt to business activities is not a feasible opti ..

20 minutes ago

NDMA directs chief secretaries to set up quarantin ..

16 minutes ago

ITP takes elaborate precautionary measures against ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.