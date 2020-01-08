UrduPoint.com
Preventive Measures Being Taken To Control Dengue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 05:30 PM

Preventive measures being taken to control dengue

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) ::The Health Department is taking appropriate preventive measures to control dengue in coming season.

A spokesman said on Wednesday that the government had directed all chief executive officers of the Health Department to take immediate steps so that breeding of dengue larvae could be controlled in the coming season.

The Health Department in Faisalabad has devised a comprehensive strategy under which various surveillance teams have been activated to check the sites of junkyards, tyre shops, nurseries, etc. regularly.

