Preventive measures by departments in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Director General FDA Mohammad ,Sohail Khawaja has issued directives to FDA as well as WASA officers to implement government instructions regarding corona virus pandemic,said official spokesman here.

All employees have been directed not to shake hands with their colleagues when they come to office and follow other instructions as well.

Meanwhile, the local administration has started cleaning of bus transport areas with antiseptic chemicals to provide clean, germ free environment to travelers. Secretary RTA, Zameer Hussain supervised the washing operation and directed the managers of transport stands to maintain cleanliness or face action, a spokesman of the local administration said on Wednesday.

Also,City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary has issued directive for the purchase of face masks, gloves, caps, shoe covers, sanitizers and gowns which would be distributed among all police officials.

A spokesman of the police department said that each employee would be provided two face masks, one set of gloves and a gown. Sanitizers will be provided at each police station, he added.