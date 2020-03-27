Preventive measures essential for halting coronavirus: Dr. Attaullah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Expert Pediatrician & Sangat academy of Science's Health faculty member Dr. Attaullah Bizenjo urged citizens should adopt the government's preventive measures against the novel coronavirus to cope the spread of it because the pandemic virus could be tackled through preventive measures.

Taking to APP, he said unverified tips on social media are misleading in this regard and people should not rely on them during outbreak, saying that people should avoid the gathering and shaking hand practices and wash hands with soaps for 20 second, despite they should remain to their houses in order to save them from the virus.

He said that a proper awareness campaign against the coronavirus is needed in this context in which the opinion of the people of the relevant sector should be taken for ensuring controlling of the spread of the virus.

Measures should be taken against non-certified material and tips which was also created panic among the people regarding the virus, he said.

The Dr, said people would not fear the pandemic virus because we could defeat it by adopting precaution measures and paid tribute to the doctors and nurses who performed their duties despite the lack of proper protective equipment in these difficult conditions.

Stakeholders, scholars and doctors will play their due role to enhance motivation of public towards staying their houses and adopting precaution measures against the virus in respective areas of province, he said.