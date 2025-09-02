Open Menu

Preventive Measures Helpful In Flood-hit Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Preventive measures helpful in flood-hit areas

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Medical Specialist at Dr Faisal Masood Government Teaching Hospital and in charge

flood victim ward Dr Nasr Iqbal Ranjha said that the recent flood situation posed

risks of spreading various diseases.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, he said a flood relief ward consisted of 55-bed was established

at the Dr Faisal Masood Government Teaching Hospital.

He said that waterborne and communicable diseases with skin and stomach-related

ailments are common among flood-affected communities.

He advised citizens to use mosquito nets, consume fresh and simple food, and maintain

hygiene to reduce health risks.

He added that the health department was making all-out efforts to ensure timely

medical facilities for the flood victims.

Recent Stories

vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan ..

Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador

8 minutes ago
 Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussai ..

Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship

3 hours ago
 Indian woman finds missing husband after seven yea ..

Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

7 hours ago
 UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

16 hours ago
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

16 hours ago
 Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as res ..

Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level

16 hours ago
 Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review mon ..

Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response

16 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..

16 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during fl ..

Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood

16 hours ago
 Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan