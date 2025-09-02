Preventive Measures Helpful In Flood-hit Areas
Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2025 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Medical Specialist at Dr Faisal Masood Government Teaching Hospital and in charge
flood victim ward Dr Nasr Iqbal Ranjha said that the recent flood situation posed
risks of spreading various diseases.
Talking to APP on Tuesday, he said a flood relief ward consisted of 55-bed was established
at the Dr Faisal Masood Government Teaching Hospital.
He said that waterborne and communicable diseases with skin and stomach-related
ailments are common among flood-affected communities.
He advised citizens to use mosquito nets, consume fresh and simple food, and maintain
hygiene to reduce health risks.
He added that the health department was making all-out efforts to ensure timely
medical facilities for the flood victims.
