UrduPoint.com

Preventive Measures Necessary To Protect From Pneumonia:Dr Sikandar

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Preventive measures necessary to protect from Pneumonia:Dr Sikandar

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Vice president Punjab Medical Association (PMA) and renowned Pulmonologist Dr Sikandar Hayyat Warriach said that Pneumonia is a contagious infection with symptoms that range from mild (cold and flu-like) to severe.

Talking to APP here on Monday, he said that Pneumonia spreads from one person to another through coughing and sneezing, but people who were close to the patient were more likely to get infected with the disease.

Dr Sikandar Hayyat said that according to the report of various health-related institutions, more than 800,000 children worldwide died by the age of five years with pneumonia while every day about to 2,200 children died of the disease.

He said that initial symptoms of pneumonia include cough, flu, influenza and sore throat, while other symptoms include high fever, difficulty in breathing, pain chest, feeling stiff in the neck,excessive sweating and include less or no milk intake of the baby. 'By taking preventive measures,we can protect ourselves from pneumonia',he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Died Influenza From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Women Team beat Ireland

Pakistan Women Team beat Ireland

29 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb reacts to Imran Khan's latest i ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb reacts to Imran Khan's latest interview

52 minutes ago
 PTI files pleas in SC registries for FIR against a ..

PTI files pleas in SC registries for FIR against attack on Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Dar gets permanent exemption from appearance befor ..

Dar gets permanent exemption from appearance before NAB court

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz returns Pakistan after extended stay in ..

PM Shehbaz returns Pakistan after extended stay in London

3 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Ist ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Istanbul

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.