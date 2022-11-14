Preventive measures necessary to protect from Pneumonia:Dr Sikandar

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Vice president Punjab Medical Association (PMA) and renowned Pulmonologist Dr Sikandar Hayyat Warriach said that Pneumonia is a contagious infection with symptoms that range from mild (cold and flu-like) to severe.

Talking to APP here on Monday, he said that Pneumonia spreads from one person to another through coughing and sneezing, but people who were close to the patient were more likely to get infected with the disease.

Dr Sikandar Hayyat said that according to the report of various health-related institutions, more than 800,000 children worldwide died by the age of five years with pneumonia while every day about to 2,200 children died of the disease.

He said that initial symptoms of pneumonia include cough, flu, influenza and sore throat, while other symptoms include high fever, difficulty in breathing, pain chest, feeling stiff in the neck,excessive sweating and include less or no milk intake of the baby. 'By taking preventive measures,we can protect ourselves from pneumonia',he added.