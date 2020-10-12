UrduPoint.com
Preventive Measures Needed To Control Dengue: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 02:36 PM

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh said that dengue could be controlled by following preventive measures

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh said that dengue could be controlled by following preventive measures.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he underlined the need for effective utilization of all available resources to check the occurrence of dengue larvae, particularly in those union councils from where dengue patients were reported last year.

He said the staff deployed for anti-dengue drive had been briefed that no negligence would be tolerated and directed them to ensure 100 percent attendance.

He directed the DHO to verify the CBC test itself and take action against the fake laboratories.

The meeting was informed that CBC tests were conducted on 180 suspects across the district during the last three days and none of them were found to have any effect of dengue fever.

DHO Dr. Sohail Asghar Qazi said that 548 indoor teams checked 43919 houses,while 167 outdoor teams visited 12356 places while dengue larvae were found in 10 Union councils in which 4 Indoor and 7 outdoor sites included.

He further said that 4811 sites were cover out of 5174 hotspot across the district.

ADCG Bilal Feroze Joyia, CEO Health Dr. Rai Samiullah, MSDHQ Teaching Hospital Dr. Ghulam Shabbir Tahir, CEO education Riaz Qadeer Bhatti, DHO Dr. Riaz, Dr. Sohail Asghar Qazi and representatives of concerned departments were also present.

