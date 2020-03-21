Preventive measures only solution to avert from coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Khalid Naseem Chandio said that like other parts of world, Pakistan was in state of emergency and precautionary measures were only solution to avert from coronavirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Khalid Naseem Chandio said that like other parts of world, Pakistan was in state of emergency and precautionary measures were only solution to avert from coronavirus.

MD WASA expressed these views during distribution of gloves, face masks and soaps among employees here on Saturday.

He said that WASA was service delivery department and striving hard to provide drainage and provision of water supply facilities to citizens round the clock.

He said that WASA sewermen have threats from coronavirus while operational services and asked them to adopt all preventive measures during performing duty.

He advised them to clean themselves with chlorine mixed water after cleanliness of sewerage lines and resolving sewerage complaints.

He said that water bowsers filled with chlorine mixed water will present at three diviosional offices of sewerage round the clock wherefrom employees and citizens could get benefit.

He urged the citizens to follow the instructions issued by the government and remain in their homes.