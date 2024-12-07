Preventive Measures Stressed To Save Animals From Diseases In Winter
Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Divisional Director Livestock Dr. Mehmood Ijaz Gorsi, accompanied by Additional Director Livestock Dr. Ghulam Nabi, conducted inspections at Alipur Sadat and Jalalpur Pirwala veterinary hospitals.
During his visit to Jalalpur Pirwala, Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Jamshed Akhtar briefed the officials on the department's performance and the facilities being provided to livestock farmers. Dr Gorsi emphasized the importance of preventive measures against fog fever, a potentially fatal disease that affects livestock during the winter season. He urged farmers to ensure timely vaccination to safeguard their animals from seasonal illnesses.
“Vaccination is crucial for protecting livestock from various diseases caused by changing weather conditions. A little negligence could cost an animal's life, which is a valuable asset to farmers,” he stated.
He also stressed the importance of providing proper shelter for livestock during cold and foggy conditions. He advised farmers to keep animals in covered or enclosed spaces to shield them from the harsh weather.
Avoid giving animals cold water and provide fresh, slightly warm water. Feed animals a mix of dry and green fodder exposed to sunlight, along with mineral supplements and molasses to boost immunity.
Livestock is like cash in hand for farmers. It is an asset that could support them during times of need. Protecting this valuable resource is our top priority, he added.
The Divisional Director encouraged women to engage in small-scale livestock businesses such as raising poultry and goats to supplement household incomes. He reiterated the Livestock Department’s commitment to offering free technical assistance and vaccination services to farmers and livestock traders.
The director urged farmers to strictly adhere to vaccination schedules and ensure the health and productivity of their animals. "By adopting modern farming practices and raising high-yielding breeds, farmers can turn livestock rearing into a profitable venture," he concluded.
