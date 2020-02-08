Preventive measures taken against corona virus: DG Health

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Director General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Tahir Nadeem has said that not a single suspected case of corona virus has been reported during the last 24 hours and all the necessary measure have been taken to deal with any emergency in an effective way.

In a message issued here Saturday, he said following directives of provincial secretary health, screening of incoming passenger has been underway on Baacha Khan International Airport and a team of 31 medical professionals including doctors, lady doctors, nurses and paramedics have been deputed at the airport besides a standby ambulance.