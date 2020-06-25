UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preventive Measures To Be Taken Against Smuggling Of Food Items: DC

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 06:30 PM

Preventive measures to be taken against smuggling of food items: DC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Umair Thursday said that a coordinated strategy to be formulated to stop smuggling of food items and take stern action against the elements involved in this act of crime.

He said this while chairing a high level meeting on prevention of food smuggling. Additional Deputy Commissioner Noor Alam Mehsud, District Police Officer Hafiz Wahid Mahmood, Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners, Tehsildars, Deputy Tehsildars besides Food Department, Industries, Customs and others officials concerned attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, DC directed all the concerned departments to formulate a coordinated strategy and take action against the elements involved in this heinous act.

The Deputy Commissioner said that stockpiling or smuggling of food items is a heinous act which is not tolerable under any circumstances. Therefore, officers of all concerned departments have come up with a coordinated strategy for the prevention and control of food items and formulate and take strict action against the elements involved in this crime.

Related Topics

Police Dera Ismail Khan All

Recent Stories

Realme's flagship device realme X3 SuperZoom Launc ..

27 minutes ago

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

37 minutes ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea ..

1 hour ago

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

1 hour ago

Rice exporters, CNG, ginning and commercial import ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s resilience in face of challenges help it a ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.