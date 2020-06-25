Preventive measures to be taken against smuggling of food items: DC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Umair Thursday said that a coordinated strategy to be formulated to stop smuggling of food items and take stern action against the elements involved in this act of crime.

He said this while chairing a high level meeting on prevention of food smuggling. Additional Deputy Commissioner Noor Alam Mehsud, District Police Officer Hafiz Wahid Mahmood, Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners, Tehsildars, Deputy Tehsildars besides Food Department, Industries, Customs and others officials concerned attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, DC directed all the concerned departments to formulate a coordinated strategy and take action against the elements involved in this heinous act.

The Deputy Commissioner said that stockpiling or smuggling of food items is a heinous act which is not tolerable under any circumstances. Therefore, officers of all concerned departments have come up with a coordinated strategy for the prevention and control of food items and formulate and take strict action against the elements involved in this crime.