Preventive measures to ease handling of over 90% oral diseases: President

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 07:54 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi Friday called for educating the people on oral hygiene as preventive measures and timely advice could ease handling of over 90% oral and dental diseases

The president expressed these views during a briefing on Dental Welfare Complex and Mobile Dental Clinic, at Aiwan-e-Sadr here.

Chairman Pakistan Dental Association Welfare Complex (PDAWC), Gujranwala, Dr Hassan Bashir Basra, Vice President Operations, Clear Path Orthodontics, Amir Khalid, Lady Vice President of Pakistan Dental Association (PDA), Gujranwala, Dr Ayesha Imran, Vice President PDA, Gujranwala, Dr Rizwan Asghar and other members of PDA Gujranwala attended the meeting.

Chairman PDAWC, Gujranwala Dr Hassan Bashir Basra briefed the meeting about the Complex and Mobile Dental Clinic established in Gujranwala.

It was informed that the mobile clinic would be equipped with the latest medical equipment and would provide cost effective dental and oral health services to the poor and the underprivileged sections of society.

It was apprised that mobile dental units would also help in addressing dental problems and providing preventive treatment to the patients living in remote areas of the country.

The president appreciated PDA, Gujranwala for their philanthropic spirit and highlighted the need for the local manufacturing of dentistry related equipment in Pakistan to provide cost-effective solutions to the people.

Earlier, the president also inaugurated the Dental Welfare Complex and Mobile Dental Clinic which would provide treatment to the deserving patients in Gujranwala.

