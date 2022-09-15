Preventive measures vital to save children from diseases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The parents have been advised to take special preventive measures to save their children from different diseases due to a change in weather.

Child Specialist at DHQ Hospital Dr Najeeb Aslam Sheikh said on Thursday that flu, cough and fever were common diseases among children which started from end of September.

He advised people to take special preventive measures at night, power off air-conditioners besides covering children with light weight sheets and using proper clothes.

He said that ice cream, cold drinks, juices, fried and soar items were very dangerous for children which should be avoided.

He advised parents to consult with expert doctors instead of home treatment to avoid anycomplication in case of flu and fever.