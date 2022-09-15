UrduPoint.com

Preventive Measures Vital To Save Children From Diseases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Preventive measures vital to save children from diseases

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The parents have been advised to take special preventive measures to save their children from different diseases due to a change in weather.

Child Specialist at DHQ Hospital Dr Najeeb Aslam Sheikh said on Thursday that flu, cough and fever were common diseases among children which started from end of September.

He advised people to take special preventive measures at night, power off air-conditioners besides covering children with light weight sheets and using proper clothes.

He said that ice cream, cold drinks, juices, fried and soar items were very dangerous for children which should be avoided.

He advised parents to consult with expert doctors instead of home treatment to avoid anycomplication in case of flu and fever.

Related Topics

Weather September From Weight

Recent Stories

President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Si ..

President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Sindh

24 minutes ago
 President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Si ..

President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Sindh

29 minutes ago
 Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion ..

Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion case

41 minutes ago
 International Day of Democracy is being observed a ..

International Day of Democracy is being observed across the globe

1 hour ago
 IHC grants bail to Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

IHC grants bail to Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

3 hours ago
 TECNO Mobile donates tons of food supplies to floo ..

TECNO Mobile donates tons of food supplies to flood victims under the #TECNOFund ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.