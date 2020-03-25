UrduPoint.com
Preventive Steps Taken To Keep Attock Jail Hygienically Clean

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:28 PM

Preventive steps taken to keep Attock Jail hygienically clean

All possible steps have been taken to keep the Jail hygienically clean to control the spread of any infectious disease among the prisoners

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :All possible steps have been taken to keep the Jail hygienically clean to control the spread of any infectious disease among the prisoners.

Deputy Superintendent Distt Jail Attock Mustafa Ahmad said this while talking to newsmen . He said that barracks of the prisoners were being washed with antiseptics while close supervision is being carried out to have a look on the health of the prisoners.

He said that the jail was over crowded and if prisoners involved in petty crimes are shifted to some other location then the situation could become better.

Mustafa said that all prisoners have been briefed regarding the Corona Virus disease and have been instructed to follow the SOPs in letter and spirit .

Deputy Superintendent said that all the staff of the jail has also been given instructions and have been briefed clearly to follow the orders and ensure wearing of masks and gloves. While replying a question he said that under trial prisoners/new comer prisoners are medically examined before sending them to barracks .

