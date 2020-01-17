UrduPoint.com
Fri 17th January 2020

PREVIEW - Pompeo, Pakistani Foreign Minister Set to Discuss Rising Tensions in Mideast

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is slated to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington on Friday amid escalating tensions in the middle East.

According to a statement from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, the official talks between the two top diplomats will focus on Islamabad's diplomatic outreach, undertaken on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the wake of the recent tensions in the Middle East and Gulf Region.

Qureshi is scheduled to attend a meeting with Pompeo, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien and other senior US administration officials, the foreign ministry statement said.

He will also hold meetings with lawmakers on Capitol Hill, according to the statement.

Qureshi is also expected to emphasize the importance for the warring parties to de-escalate tensions in the region and resolve differences through political means, Pakistani officials said.

Moreover, Qureshi will bring up other regional matters such as the Afghan peace process and the Jammu and Kashmir dispute with India, Pakistan's foreign ministry said.

On Thursday, Qureshi said during a Center for Strategic and International Studies event that he will convey to officials in Washington, Tehran and Riyadh that Pakistan will not be part of any conflict in the Persian Gulf region.

