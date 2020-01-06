UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Previous And Current Rulers Are Sapling Of Same Pot : Siraj-ul-Haq

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 09:30 PM

Previous and current rulers are Sapling of same pot : Siraj-ul-Haq

Declaring the present and former rulers as the two sides of the same coin, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said that their only object is to protect the interest of each other

Lasbela (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th January, 2020) Declaring the present and former rulers as the two sides of the same coin, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said that their only object is to protect the interest of each other.This was said by the JI's Ameer while addressing the party workers here on Monday."Ruling class has nothing to do with the problem of a common man," Holding the ruling elites responsible for the deprivations of Balochistan, he said the country could only be put on the track of development if people stood against them and oust them from power corridors with the power of vote.

He said a real change could come only through vote and through the free and fair elections. He said those who came to the power with rigging could never be able to form pro-public policies.He regretted the present government like the previous regimes also failed to fulfill the promises it made to the people of Balochistan.

He said the government made a zero progress in ending culture of corruption and bad governance in the province. He said the provincial government only spent Rs35 billion from the total Rs75 billion development budget of the province.Later talking to the media on middle East situation, he said the US wanted to impose war on Islamic world without realizing the severity of the situation.

He said American war against an Islamic country would not remain confined to a specific area or region but it would engulf the entire world. The West, he said, was hatching the conspiracy of war to sell their weapons and capture resources of the Muslim countries.Siraj paid tribute the religious and nationalistic service of JI former chief Qazi Hussain Ahmad on the occasion of the late leader's death anniversary.

He said Qazi Hussain services for the freedom of Kashmir and during the war against Soviet occupation of Pakistan will always be remembered.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Balochistan World Qazi Hussain Ahmad Vote Budget Man Progress Same Middle East Muslim Media From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Christian community an essential part of our socia ..

19 minutes ago

Riyadh hosts Red Sea, Gulf of Aden states council ..

32 minutes ago

UAE welcomes establishment of Council of Arab and ..

47 minutes ago

Preparations underway for 16th Edition of Steel Fa ..

1 hour ago

Wall Street Slides Further on Monday on US-Iran Sa ..

1 minute ago

Public Health Engineering Department prepares comp ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.